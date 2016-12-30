Vikings CB Captain Munnerlyn wins second Good Guy Award

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Captain Munnerlyn has now won the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award for his second year in a row from the Twin Cities media.

Fans and teammates of Korey Stringer always speak highly of the former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman. Tragically, Stringer passed away from heat stroke during a team practice in 2001, but his legacy lives on within the team and its followers.

The media around the Minneapolis and Saint Paul area also adored the offensive tackle. In fact, they named their Good Guy award after him, which is given to the player they deem as the most reporter friendly.

For the 2016 season, the Korey Stringer Good Guy award was given to Captain Munnerlyn according to the Pioneer Press. The Vikings defensive back is no stranger to the award, since he also earned the honor for the 2015 season.

“Back to back. Wow,’’’ Munnerlyn said. “I didn’t know Korey, but I heard a lot of good things about him. To receive this award on behalf of him and his name is definitely big.”

Munnerlyn has always been friendly with the media during his stay in Minnesota. He is regularly giving quotes of encouragement regarding the Vikings to reporters. He keeps the spirits high, even though the team hasn’t exactly had a lot of positive things happen for them this season.

“It’s been a tough year for us. We’re not going to the playoffs and things like that, but through (the media), that’s how we get to our fans and get the word out on different things. I feel like it’s always been a pleasure to talk to (the media) and to express myself on how I’m feeling and how the team’s feeling.”

Since Captain Munnerlyn is set to become a free agent following the 2016 season, since his 3-year deal with the Vikings will come to an end. However, the defensive back has had some success with the team and there is hope he will return to Minnesota.

“It’s a business,’’ Munnerlyn said. “It’s the NFL. Things happen, so hopefully I’m back around. I want to be here.’’

Congratulations to Captain Munnerlyn on winning the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award for 2016. Hopefully, he can return to the Minnesota Vikings and make it a three-peat for the 2017 National Football League season.

