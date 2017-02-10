Vikings cut linemen Brandon Fusco, Mike Harris

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on without a pair of offensive linemen in exchange for a bit of cap relief.

More Vikings Coverage

The Vikings released guards Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris on Friday, freeing up cap space as they look to rebuild an offensive line that was among the league’s worst last season.

Fusco was in the third year of a five-year contract he signed in 2014 and made 14 appearances in 2016, allowing three sacks and taking two penalties.

Fusco will save team $3.2M with $1.6M in dead money.

He posted similar numbers in 2015, and had 14 sacks allowed and 12 penalties in 67 career games (64 starts).

Harris was scheduled to make $2 million last season with $500,000 guaranteed, saving the Vikings $1.5 million against the cap, and missed most of the season with an undisclosed medical issue.