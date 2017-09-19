Vikings Snap Counts: Treadwell getting involved

It took 17 games, but second-year receiver Laquon Treadwell is finally getting involved.

The former first-round pick was on the field for a career-high 77 percent of the Vikings’ offensive plays in Week 2, beating out Dalvin Cook, Jerick McKinnon and Jarius Wright.

He trailed Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen — both of whom logged upwards of 90 percent of the snaps — but tied the starters in targets, as backup quarterback Case Keenum spread the ball around.

It was a major change of pace following the opener, in which starter Sam Bradford zeroed in on Thielen and Diggs, targeting his top receivers a combined 18 times while hitting Treadwell just once.

It’s hard to glean much from the increased workload — Thielen was the only receiver to consistently haul in his targets, going 5-for-6 — but Treadwell finished with three catches on six targets for 33 yards.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— McKinnon was much more active in Week 2, appearing on 35 percent of offensive snaps. The Vikings trailed throughout the game, so the increase in usage isn’t too surprising considering his skillset.

— Cook’s usage dropped sharply, but again, it’s likely attributable to game flow. He finished with 12 carries for 64 yards after carrying 22 times for 127 yards in the opener.

— Latavius Murray continues to see minimal usage despite signing with the Vikings in free agency. He appeared on just six offensive snaps, rushing three times for six yards.

— Rhodes was actually more involved this week despite being listed as questionable with a hip injury. He shadowed star receiver Antonio Brown for much of the afternoon after appearing on 73 percent of defensive snaps last week.

— Kyle Rudolph led the team with 45 receiving yards and absorbed a few more snaps from fellow tight end David Morgan, who was on the field for just seven.

Offense: Week 2

PLAYER Plays (66) % Berger 66 100% Easton 66 100% Remmers 66 100% Reiff 66 100% Elflein 66 100% Keenum 65 98% Rudolph 63 95% Thielen 63 95% Diggs 61 92% Treadwell 51 77% Cook 37 56% McKinnon 23 35% Wright 13 20% Morgan 7 11% Murray 6 9% Ham 5 8% Bell 2 3%

