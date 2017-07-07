Villa, Bradley highlight MLS All-Star picks by fans

NYCFC’s David Villa, Toronto’s Michael Bradley and Chicago’s Bastian Schweinsteiger are among the fan selections for next month’s Major League Soccer All-Star game.

Schweinsteiger was on Germany’s 2014 World Cup team. He is joined on the MLS squad by Chicago Fire teammate Nemanja Nikolic as first-time All-Stars. The MLS team will face Real Madrid on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Atlanta United defender Greg Garza and teammate Miguel Almiron are also first-time All-Stars.

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the Chicago Rapids will anchor a back line that includes fellow U.S. national players DaMarcus Beasley of the Houston Dynamo and Graham Zusi of Sporting Kansas City.

Orlando’s Kaka completes the 10 fan selections. The 11th starter is Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco, who was picked in a vote tied to a video game.