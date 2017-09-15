Virginia man found guilty of Pocomoke City murder

A jury has found a Virginia man guilty of a murder in Pocomoke City. The jury deliberated for under an hour before returning its verdict. Prosecutors argued that Anthony Tunnell, of New Church VA, shot James Allen of Pocomoke in the back in the downtown area of the City on December 1st of last year. The jury found the murder was premeditated due to evidence recovered such as a ski mask. A sentencing date is not scheduled yet, although the Maryland State Attorney’s office says they intend to seek life without possibility of parole.