Visitation & Funeral Services Begin Friday for Lt Steven Floyd

Funeral services for Correctional Officer Lt. Steven Floyd begin today in Dover. The first of two visitations will be held this evening at Delaware State University’s Memorial Hall from 6 to 9pm. There will be a second visitation Saturday from 8am to 12 noon at Memorial Hall. The funeral services will begin at noon on Saturday followed by burial at Barratt’s Chapel Cemetery in Frederica.

Expect traffic to be heavy, especially Saturday on Route 1 in the area of the University and to the cemetery in Frederica.