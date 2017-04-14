Vogel wins every heat for her 3rd world sprint cycling gold

HONG KONG (AP) Olympic champion Kristina Vogel won her third sprint cycling world championship on Friday even after the second heat of her final had to be restarted at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

Vogel received a warning for not holding her line in the last 200 meters, and still won the restart against Stephanie Morton of Australia. Vogel swept Morton 2-0, and every heat en route to the final.

She also won the sprint in 2014 and 2015.

Morton was runner-up in the team sprint on Wednesday.

Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong was third, losing to Vogel in the semifinals.

Jordan Kerby of Australia won the men’s individual pursuit, beating defending champion Filippo Gana of Italy by more than four seconds in the final. In qualifying, Kerby set the third fastest time in history.

His teammate Kellend O’Brien was third.

Another Australian, Cameron Meyer, won his second gold of the worlds when he dominated the points race. He lapped the field twice to add to his other points race victories in 2009, 2010, and 2012.

”I’ve been away from the track for a long time, and to come back and win with the guys in the team pursuit last night is special, and then to win an individual in one of my favorite races makes it a great championship for me,” Meyer said. ”Hopefully, I’ve got one more in me on Sunday in the madison.”

Kenny de Ketele of Belgium won the silver, and Wojciech Pszczolarski of Poland the bronze.

Katie Archibald of Britain dominated in winning the women’s omnium. Archibald led after the scratch and tempo races and was fifth in the elimination to go into the final points race tied on points with Amy Cure of Australia. Archibald scored in four of the sprints and won overall by eight points from Cure, who took silver on countback from Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

”I really thought I had lost it after the elimination race,” Archibald said. ”I just needed to keep grinding and recover for those sprints, and it came off in the end.”