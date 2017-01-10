Volkswagen Agrees $4.3 Billion Penalties With Justice Dept, Customs: WSJ

German car maker Volkswagen AG confirmed that it has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in penalties to the U.S. Justice Department and Customs to settle charges that it used special software to cheat on diesel emissions tests, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The company said its supervisory board must now approve a final deal, which is expected to come later Tuesday or Wednesday. Frankfurt-listed shares closed little changed, but have gained 18% in the last 12 months.

