Thursday, January 5, 2017
Volunteer firefighter tries saving daughter after tree fell on home, but it...

Volunteer firefighter tries saving daughter after tree fell on home, but it was too late

The home in Lincoln County, Oregon.  (Fox 12)

An 8-year-old girl died after a tree fell on top of her home in Lincoln County, Oregon, on Tuesday night, according to North Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 500 block of North Deerlane Drive around 11:14 p.m. in the unincorporated community of Otis, about seven miles northeast of Lincoln City.

The girl’s father, who is a volunteer firefighter with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, called 911 and tried to rescue his daughter.

At least 18 volunteer firefighters worked with chainsaws to free the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The girl was identified Wednesday as Zaylee Schlecht. A GoFundMe account has been started on behalf of the family. 

