VOTE NOW: Final word is up to you

ABOUT THE ALL-STAR GAME FINAL VOTE

The 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote balloting program will determine the final All-Star Game player in each League. Five players from each League were nominated by Major League Baseball. For more information, check out the 2017 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard coverage on MLB.com.

Ballots generated by a script, macro or other mechanical or automated means will be disqualified. A valid email address is required. MLB Advanced Media, L.P. will validate all ballots cast in compliance with voting rules, and reserves the right to invalidate any ballot in its discretion. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball will have final decision on all balloting matters.

For each League, select one (1) player for the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote. To vote for a player, click to the left of his name. Use of the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote ballot is subject to the MLB.com Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Voting ends Thursday, July 6, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

MLB.TV PREMIUM SPECIAL OFFER

There will be an extra treat for fans who participate in the Final Vote. If you are not a current MLB.TV subscriber (MLB.TV Single Team or MLB.TV Premium), you are eligible to receive a 14-day free trial of MLB.TV Premium available only from July 7, 2017 through July 21, 2017. Valid e-mail address required. All eligible Final Vote participants will receive an email containing a unique code to access the MLB.TV Premium trial. Offer not valid for current MLB.TV subscribers. Any subscription to 2017 MLB.TV Premium activated through this offer redemption will expire after the conclusion of the July 21, 2017 games and will not automatically renew. Blackout and other restrictions apply to MLB.TV – see www.mlb.tv for details. If you are a current MLB.TV subscriber (MLB.TV Single Team or MLB.TV Premium), you will receive a 15% discount to the MLB.com Shop. This MLB.com Shop Offer expires on 7.31.17 at 11:59pm ET. Enter your promo code at checkout to receive 15% off orders over $50. Valid only at MLBshop.com on a qualifying product order of in-stock merchandise. Not valid for gift certificates, gift cards, taxes, or other services. Cannot be combined with any other promotional offer. Except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent, reproduced, modified, sold, traded, refunded or replaced if lost or stolen. Not valid on previous purchases. On-sale, Fanatics Authentic, and others brands or merchandise may be excluded. All purchases on MLBshop.com are subject to terms and conditions, which may change at any time. MLBshop.com also reserves the right to change the terms and conditions applicable to discount codes at any time. Void where prohibited.

MLB.com will send an email on July 7 to all Final Vote voters that will include instructions on how to redeem the applicable offer.

TEXT TO VOTE

You may also vote by text messaging. To cast your vote, text the keyword designated on the ballot for a candidate to 89269 (USA) or 101010 (Canada). EXAMPLE: Text “A3” to vote for AL Player 3 or “N3” to vote for NL Player 3. Voting by text message is limited to thirty-five (35) votes per phone number. MLB Advanced Media, L.P. is not responsible for any downtime, delays or failure of mobile operators or technology partners in transmitting votes. All votes must be received by MLB Advanced Media, L.P. by 4:00 p.m. ET and any votes received after the deadline for any reason (including, without limitation, transmission delays) will not be counted. Message and data rates may apply. Expect up to five (5) messages. Text STOP to opt-out at any time. For help, text HELP. To receive the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote mobile ballot, text the word “VOTE” to 89269 (USA) or 101010 (Canada).

TWITTER TO VOTE

The 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote (#FinalVote) will include a social balloting element as Twitter support from a candidate’s fans over the last six (6) hours of balloting will count toward such candidate’s Final Vote totals. From 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 6, 2017, any public Tweet on Twitter that includes a hashtag designated on the ballot or mobile ballot for a candidate will be tabulated as part of that candidate’s overall Final Vote total used to determine the American League and National League winners.

One (1) vote per candidate per Tweet (i.e., vote for more than one (1) candidate per Tweet, but each Tweet has a maximum of one (1) vote for any candidate). Only eligible votes submitted via a Tweet on Twitter during the stated time will be counted. You must have a valid Twitter account and abide by the Twitter terms of service (https://twitter.com/tos). Tweets generated by a script, macro or other mechanical or automated means will be disqualified. MLB Advanced Media, L.P. will validate all votes cast in compliance with voting rules, and reserves the right to invalidate any votes in its discretion. MLB Advanced Media, L.P. is not responsible for any downtime or failure of Twitter in transmitting votes and only eligible votes received by and accessible to MLB Advanced Media, L.P. during the stated time frame will be counted. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball will have final decision on all balloting matters.

Fans may follow @MLB on the popular social networking service for any changes and for the latest standings updates in advance of the 4:00 p.m. ET balloting deadline.

© 2017 MLB Advanced Media, L.P. All Rights Reserved.

Back to top