Wagner rolls over CCSU 71-46 to open NEC play

NEW YORK (AP) Corey Henson had 14 points and JoJo Cooper added 13 as Wagner picked up consecutive victories for the first time this season, rolling over Central Connecticut State 71-46 on Thursday night.

Mike Aaman had 12 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis chipped in 12 points as Wagner (5-6, 1-0) opened Northeast Conference action with a victory.

The Seahawks nailed 11 of 22 (50 percent) from beyond the arc. CCSU (2-10, 0-1) hit just one of eight attempts from distance.

The Blue Devils dropped their seventh straight game.

Cooper drilled a 3-pointer to give Wagner an 11-8 lead at the 13:47 mark of the first half and Wagner never trailed again. The Seahawks pushed their lead to 35-24 at the break and led 54-36 with 8:23 remaining in the game.

Mustafa Jones led the Blue Devils with 16 points.