After the Cardinals beat the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Adam Wainwright recalled a bad start against Baltimore to making him a better pitcher this season.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Molina extends hitting streak to 14 games while driving in two
15 mins ago
Martinez talks pitch feel after Cardinals lose to DBacks
1 day ago
Matheny on Cardinals loss: ‘It’s one of those that we need to finish off’
1 day ago
WATCH: Pham makes an incredible catch in center
1 day ago
WATCH: Pham’s textbook display of manufacturing a run
2 days ago
Randal Grichuk leads Cards to win over Reds
2 days ago