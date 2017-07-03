Adam Wainwright is impressed with the young talent helping the Cardinals win this year.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Luke Voit hits his first Major League home run at Busch Stadium
15 mins ago
Mike Matheny on Tommy Pham: ‘He’s energy’
2 days ago
WATCH: Pham makes spectacular catch, DeJong homers in Cardinals victory
2 days ago
Pham says Cardinals are starting to do the little things right
2 days ago
Paul DeJong: ‘It’s a cat-and-mouse game’ against every new pitcher
2 days ago
Matt Carpenter taking grounders at second base
2 days ago