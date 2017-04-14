Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is in advanced acquisition talks with men’s apparel retailer Bonobos, according to a Recode report published Friday. Sources tell Recode that both sides have agreed to a price and due diligence on the deal is underway. MarketWatch has reached out to Wal-Mart for comment. Bonobos launched a decade ago as a place for men to find pants with a personalized fit. Today it has nearly three dozen “guideshops” that customers can visit, though purchases are shipped. Bonobos was valued at $300 million in 2014, according to Recode. Wal-Mart has made a number of fashion acquisitions in recent months, including women’s retailer ModCloth and online outdoor retailer, Moosejaw. Wal-Mart shares are up 6.3% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 11.8% for the same period.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.