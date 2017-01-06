Wal-Mart Names John Furner CEO Of Sam's Club, Replacing Rosalind Brewer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it has named John Furner as chief executive of its Sam’s Club unit, replacing Rosalind Brewer, who, is retiring effective Feb. 1. Furner is currently chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club and has worked at the company since joining it as an hourly store assistant in 1993, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wal-Mart shares were slightly lower premarket, but are up about 9% in the last 12 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 18%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.