32.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Friday, January 6, 2017
Wal-Mart Names John Furner CEO Of Sam's Club, Replacing Rosalind Brewer

Wal-Mart Names John Furner CEO Of Sam&#039;s Club, Replacing Rosalind Brewer

By Ciara Linnane -
34

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it has named John Furner as chief executive of its Sam’s Club unit, replacing Rosalind Brewer, who, is retiring effective Feb. 1. Furner is currently chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club and has worked at the company since joining it as an hourly store assistant in 1993, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wal-Mart shares were slightly lower premarket, but are up about 9% in the last 12 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 18%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB