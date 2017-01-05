Walgreens Boots Alliance Q1 Sales Fall Short Of Estimates

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said Thursday it had net income of $1.054 billion, or 97 cents a share, in its first fiscal quarter to end November, down from $1.110 billion, or $1.01 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.10, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.09. Sales fell to $28.5 billion from $29.0 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $29.2 billion. The company said it is raising he lower end of its 2017 guidance for EPS by 5 cents to a range of $4.90 to $5.20. The current FactSet consensus is for full-year EPS of $5.22. Shares were flat premarket, but are up 2.6% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.6%.

