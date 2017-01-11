Walgreens To Offer FedEx Dropoff And Pickup At Walgreens Locations Nationwide

Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. and FedEx Corp. are cooperating in a deal that will offer FedEx pickup and dropoff at Walgreens locations across the U.S. The service will start in the next few months, according to FedEx. “Walgreens, with its strong focus on customer care, is the perfect retailer to help us continue to meet the growing demand for convenient, secure dropoff and pickup options, and our research has shown that customers rank pharmacies as a preferred location for accessing their e-commerce shipments,” FedEx chief marketing officer Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. The companies will begin with a small-scale rollout this spring, and aim to have the service available at nearly 8,000 Walgreens outlets by the fall of 2018. Neither stock was active premarket. FedEx shares have gained 42% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.

