Walker-Kimbrough scores 19, No. 3 Terps women roll Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter, and third-ranked Maryland ran off to a 93-49 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night.

It was the Cornhuskers’ second-most lopsided loss in program history and worst since Kansas State beat them 82-31 in 1975.

Brionna Jones had 13 points to go with 11 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double and ninth this season for the Terrapins (14-1, 2-0 Big Ten).

Jessica Shepard struggled with her shot but finished with 12 points for the Cornhuskers (4-11 0-3). They are winless in their first three Big Ten games for the second straight year.

Walker-Kimbrough made her first two 3-pointers and the Terps were in full control, leading 26-9 after the first quarter. Coach Brenda Frese gave her backups most of the minutes in the second quarter, but the Terps still led 44-22 at half. They outscored Nebraska 29-9 in the fourth quarter.

Jones, who averaged 24 points over her previous five games, got off only six shots and scored nine points through three quarters in her 100th consecutive start. The Terps didn’t need to run their offense through her.

This was a night for everyone to get involved, and they did. All 12 Maryland players got minutes, and all of them scored.

The Terps held a 50-26 advantage in the paint and have scored 40 or more points from inside in 10 of their 15 games.

Shepard, Nebraska’s All-Big Ten forward and conference freshman of the year last season, started 1 for 10 and finished 4 for 17. The Huskers shot just 31.7 percent for the game and were 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Just another night in the Big Ten for the Terrapins. The two-time defending champions Terrapins have won 42 of 44 against conference opponents since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15. They went to the bench early and often.

Nebraska: Given that first-year coach Amy Williams is in building mode with a young team, the Huskers need to move on from this one. They played Northwestern and Iowa close in their first two conference games, and after going to Michigan State this weekend, they’ll have more manageable games against Rutgers, Illinois and Penn State.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Nebraska visits Michigan State on Saturday.