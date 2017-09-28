Wall Street CEO faces prison for scams on Villanova, church

Authorities say a Wall Street CEO is facing prison for scams that targeted Villanova University, a New York City church and others.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says General Capital Corporation CEO Anthony Nyame (nee-AH’-may) pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Schneiderman says Nyame sent a spoofed email that redirected $2.7 million destined for a Villanova vendor to his own account.

The Democratic attorney general says Nyame transferred $200,000 out of the country before authorities could freeze the remaining balance.

The First Ghana Seventh Day Adventist Church and others were duped into giving up large amounts of collateral to arrange promised loans.

Schneiderman says Nyame could get three to nine years in prison — or a year if he repays $800,000.

His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.