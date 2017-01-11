51.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Wall Street's Fear Index Climbs As Trump Holds News Conference

Wall Street's Fear Index Climbs As Trump Holds News Conference

By Sue Chang -
The CBOE Market Volatility Index steadily climbed on Wednesday, rising more than 5%, as President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since July. The Vix, the so-called fear gauge, added 0.60 point, or 5.2%, to 12.09 while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , meanwhile, weaved in and out of negative territory. Trump fielded questions on his dealings with Russia and his business holdings as the conference got underway.

