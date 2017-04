A wanted Milford woman was arrested Monday after police were called to a Wawa for a theft. 29-year-old Veronica Hurtt was not involved in the theft of the Wawa on North DuPont Highway, but police were able to determine that she was wanted in Kent County. She was arrested, and police found drug paraphernalia on her during a search. Hurtt was later released on $500 bond, but will have a court date later for her wanted status and criminal summons.