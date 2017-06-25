Warbasse, Neben win US road cycling national championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Larry Warbasse emerged from a three-rider breakaway to win the U.S. road national championship on Sunday, while Amber Neben added the women’s title to her time trial gold from the previous day.

The 26-year-old Warbasse, who recently won a stage of the Tour de Suisse, joined Neilson Powless and Alexey Vermeulen in the decisive breakaway with about four laps remaining on the 7.9-mile circuit.

Warbasse won their sprint to the line, followed by Powless and Vermeulen.

In the women’s race, the 42-year-old Neben showcased brilliant tactics and her veteran poise to pull away solo near the end of the race. That gave her enough buffer over the faster finishers to win her second road title, and give the reigning time trial world champion a weekend sweep.

Coryn Rivera won the sprint for second and Ruth Winder rounded out the podium.