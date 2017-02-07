Warren barred from speaking on Senate floor for rest of Sessions debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was prohibited Tuesday night from speaking on the Senate floor for the rest of the debate over Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination to be attorney general.

The drama began when Warren, quoting a 30-year-old letter by civil rights leader Coretta Scott King, referred to the Alabama Republican as a “disgrace.” King’s letter was written in 1986, when Sessions was nominated to the federal bench, but was never confirmed.

King also wrote that when acting as a federal prosecutor, Sessions used his power to “chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.”

Warren’s reference drew the ire of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said that Warren had “impugned the motives of our colleague from Alabama.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. then advised Warren that she was out of order under Rule 19 of the Senate, which states that “no Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

After a few parliamentary moves, McConnell called for a vote to affirm Daines’ ruling that Warren was out of order. The GOP-controlled Senate backed him up 49-43 before defeating a Democratic effort to restore Warren’s speaking privileges, 50-43.

“She was warned, she was given an explanation,” McConnell said of Warren. “Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement that McConnell’s action was “selective enforcement” of Rule 19.

“Senate Republicans have regularly flaunted Rule XIX in the past – but Republicans never asked them to sit down,” said Schumer, who went on to point out that McConnell didn’t object when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called him a liar in a 2015 dustup.

Sessions is expected to be confirmed when the full Senate votes on his nomination later this week.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and the Associated Press contributed to this report.