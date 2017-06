Store Capital Corp. said Monday that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has invested $377 million in the company, equal to a 9.8% stake. Berkshire paid $20.25 a share for 18.6 million shares of the internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, Store Capital said in a statement. Store Capital shares rose 1.3% in premarket trade, but are down 16% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 9%.

