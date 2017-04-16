Warriors, Blazers ready and willing to talk trash

Draymond Green, C. J. McCollum and Damian Lillard discuss the trash talk in Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round series with the Trail Blazers.

More NBA Videos Clippers can’t take advantage of Gorbert’s early injury Spurs Live: Game 1 goes to San Antonio Spurs Live: What did Pop say after Game 1 win? Grizzlies’ David Fizdale on Game 1 loss to Spurs Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol on Game 1 loss to San Antonio Tony Parker turning back the clock in Game 1 win More NBA Videos