Warriors, Blazers ready and willing to talk trash

Draymond Green, C. J. McCollum and Damian Lillard discuss the trash talk in Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round series with the Trail Blazers.
More NBA Videos
Clippers can’t take advantage of Gorbert’s early injury
18 hours ago
Spurs Live: Game 1 goes to San Antonio
19 hours ago
Spurs Live: What did Pop say after Game 1 win?
19 hours ago
Grizzlies’ David Fizdale on Game 1 loss to Spurs
19 hours ago
Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol on Game 1 loss to San Antonio
19 hours ago
Tony Parker turning back the clock in Game 1 win
20 hours ago