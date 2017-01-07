Warriors blow 24-point lead in loss to Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors finally let their bad habits get the best of them as they blew a 24-point lead in an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies 128 Golden State Warriors 119

The Golden State Warriors finally let their bad habits catch up to them on Friday night. After the Warriors have managed to pull away in games after blowing big leads lately, they finally fell to their own faults against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

This game started out just like the rest of the games the Warriors have played recently. They built up a big lead in the first half, looked comfortable heading into the fourth and Zach Randolph came alive to make them pay.

Golden State started taking bad shots and Kevin Durant began to struggle from the floor. The loss overshadowed the fact that Stephen Curry arguably had his comeback moment on the night. He had 40 points and was making the shots were used to seeing him make. He had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but he couldn’t make the miracle shot from near half-court to fall.

With a late run from the Grizzlies, Mike Conley had ice in his veins and didn’t allow Golden State to get back in it. He also helped Tony Allen force some big mistakes. Allen’s presence on the defensive end really took Golden State out of their comfort zone late. Draymond Green was a defensive stalwart the entire night, but a critical turnover let the Grizzlies get an open three and put the game away for good.

He would get the Warriors back with an open three of his own, but Conley would retaliate with another shot of his own to send everyone in attendance filing for the exits. The chemistry was off late in the game and it cost them.

It’s not quite clear what the sole issue for this loss was, but turnovers and blowing the lead were the causes of this loss and it’s something the team has battled for a while now. It was only a matter of time before they let it beat them and this was the night things broke open.

