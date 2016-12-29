Warriors player throws absurd between-the-legs, behind-the-back alley oop

Andre Iguodala tossed the flashiest alley-oop pass of the season Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors – but it didn’t count. With the Warriors in transition, a falling Kevin Durant moved the ball up to Iguodala, who pulled a move straight out of NBA Street and put the ball between his legs in mid-air, flicking the ball behind his back to a jumping Shawn Livingston.

Cory Joseph was called for a foul on Durant before the ball made it to Iguodala, so he knew he was free to try something spectacular.