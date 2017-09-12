Did something happen to Steve Bannon’s face?

The Breitbart editor sat down with Charlie Rose on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday for an explosive tell-all about his time as White House Chief Strategist.

But while his comments on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s intellect and President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey shocked some, photographer Peter Duke was more jarred by Bannon’s red-eyed, flushed appearance.

The Los Angeles-based photographer, who claims to have met Bannon, said something was fishy about how the Breitbart chairman looked on camera.

Duke created a YouTube video, “60 Minutes & CBS want you to think Steve Bannon is a red eyed monster: How 60 Minutes Lies Using Visual Manipulation,” showing how CBS allegedly altered Bannon’s appearance.

For one, he claimed CBS may have added color saturation in edit.

“It seems like 60 minutes would like you to listen less and look more at Steve Bannon,” he wrote. “By subtly tweaking the color of the video, they make him look like a bleary-eyed drunk.”

Duke narrated the tape showing side by side comparisons of Bannon and Rose, showing before and after shots of the men with and without color correction.

The photog claims that if Bannon and Rose were “graded similarly” the former White House insider would not have blurry eyes or rosey red lips and cheeks. He would instead present with a more normal skin tone, matching Rose.

“Steve doesn’t look like the monster they want you to think that he is,” Duke said.

CBS told Fox News of the post-production edit allegations: “It’s nonsense.”

We reached out to Peter Duke but did not immediately receive comment.