Washington bus driver caught reading newspaper behind the wheel

A Metro bus driver has been suspended after video surfaced of him reading a newspaper while operating the bus, according to officials.

Video posted to Twitter by Myles Hill shows the driver flipping through pages of the newspaper as the bus is in motion.

“Should my bus driver be reading and flipping pages in the newspaper while driving?” Hill wrote on Twitter.

Hill told FOX 5 he shot the video at about 2 p.m. on Friday while taking the F6 bus home from the University of Maryland where he is a student.

WMATA told FOX 5 the bus driver has been removed from service pending an investigation.

“We appreciate the rider who brought this safety concern to our attention. What is shown in the video is obviously disturbing and completely unacceptable. The bus operator was quickly identified Friday and immediately removed from service pending an investigation,” WMATA said in a written statement.

WMATA said distracted driving violations could result in discipline up to and including termination.