Washington Capitals Player of the Week: Brett Connolly

Forward Brett Connolly had a fantastic week for the Washington Capitals.

The Washington Capitals won three games last week and once again put up some good offensive numbers. They scored at least four goals in two of the four games throughout the week. Off all the Capitals who performed well, it was third-line center Brett Connolly who may have had the best week.

The third-line forward averaged just 11:03 of ice time over the week, but he finished tied for the team lead with two goals and third with four total points. He had a big game on Sunday against the Kings, racking up a goal and an assist.

During Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Boston, he scored the eventual game-winner in the third period. He picked up an assist in Saturday’s win in Montreal.

Aside from the four points, Connolly tied for the team lead with a rating of plus-four.

Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov both had more points during the week than Connolly — Backstrom with six and Kuznetsov with five — but they both averaged around six minutes more ice time than Connolly.

When Washington signed Connolly in the summer it didn’t receive a lot of attention. However, he’s been a very important addition as a bottom-six forward. Not only has he added needed depth to the Capitals, but he’s been providing some surprising production.

After a very productive week, Connolly will look to keep it going and continue to provide much-needed depth and production for the Capitals from his bottom-six role.

