Washington Capitals Re-Sign Pending UFA Brett Connolly

The Washington Capitals Have Re-Signed Pending UFA Brett Connolly After Posting Career Highs in Points Last Season.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed Brett Connolly before he hit the free agent market on July 1st. After posting career highs in goals (15) with the offensive heavy Capitals it’s not surprising the team would use his third line services once again.

With 15 goals as a career high, he was still two points short of his total career high of 25 from 2015-16 with the Boston Bruins. During that season he put up 16 assists which still remain as a career high for the 25-year-old winger. The former first round pick in 2010 hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, but with two more years in Washington, he could very well see an increase in point production once again.

Connolly began his NHL career in 2011-12 with the Tampa Bay Lightning where he put up only 15 points in 68 games. However, he was given another shot in 2012-13 after putting up 63 points in 71 games for Syracuse in the AHL. But upon his return to Tampa, he only saw five games where he posted one assist. After another mediocre NHL season in 2013-14 and 2014-15, Connolly was moved mid-season to the Boston Bruins, and after only a season and a half, he was left as a free agent.

This is where Washington decided to take a chance and it sort of paid off since he was only two points shy of a career high along with 40 penalty minutes and a plus 20 rating. The 6’3″ winger will once again play a full season with the Capitals but due to his contract being so cheap, if he disappoints he could be easily moved.

