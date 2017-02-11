Washington Nationals: Is Bryce Harper The Best Right Fielder In NL East?

Today, our State of the NL East continues as we take a look at where Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper ranks in the division

As spring training gets closer and closer, we continue to rank the National League East by position. Today, we take a look at the right fielders. The Washington Nationals have had Bryce Harper as the full-time right fielder for the last two seasons.

When you look at the right fielders in this division, there are two changes in the division compared to Opening Day last season. The Mets are projected to have Jay Bruce as their starter in right. Bruce was traded from the Reds to the Mets at last year’s deadline.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the Phillies signed Michael Saunders to a one-year deal earlier this winter. Last year, Peter Bourjos ended up being Philadelphia’s Opening Day right fielder. The other two teams bring back the same Opening Day right fielders as last year as the Braves will have Nick Markakis and the Marlins will have Giancarlo Stanton at that position.

Last season, the Nats, Marlins, and Braves right fielders all finished in the top eight in the National League in RBI’s. As for the other two teams, the Mets and Phillies had the lowest two RBI totals at the position in the NL.

With that being said, here is how I would rank the right fielders in this division. If you would like to share your rankings with us, please feel free to put them in the comments section:

5. Michael Saunders (PHI)

2016 Stats: .253/.338/.478, 24 home runs, 57 RBI’s, 70 runs scored in 140 games

Back in January, the Phillies signed Saunders to a one-year, $11 million deal to be the team’s new starting right fielder. Saunders had a career-high home run total last season. However, out of his 24 home runs, only eight of them occurred with men on base.

Saunders does have the ability to play all three outfield positions, but he will be the right fielder in Philadelphia with Odubel Herrera in center field and Howie Kendrick in left. Last season, the 30-year-old played 22 games in right for the Toronto Blue Jays, but most of his playing time was in left field.

While Saunders showed a lot of power, he did struggle down the stretch for Toronto. In the second half of the season, he hit .178 with eight home runs and 15 RBI’s. This was after a first half of the season where he hit .298 with 16 home runs and was on the American League All-Star team.

Defensively, Saunders has struggled from a sabermetric position at either corner spot in the outfield. According to Fangraphs, he combined for -11 runs saved last season at left and right field.

The question will be whether or not Saunders will finish the season with the Phillies. If Philadelphia is out of contention by July 31, they could trade Saunders and open up that spot for either Aaron Altherr or prospect Nick Williams (should start the year in triple-A).

Since Saunders will be playing in a hitter’s friendly ballpark, the power should stay the same as it did when his home park was the Rogers Centre last season. He will be good for the Phillies because it brings a veteran bat to their lineup.

4. Nick Markakis (ATL)

2016 stats: .269/.346/.397, 13 home runs, 89 RBI’s, 67 runs scored in 158 games

While Markakis may not be the player that he once was with the Orioles, he is always a player that you can pencil into the lineup every day. In ten of the 11 seasons he has played in, he has appeared in over 145 games. In this day in age, that is an impressive stat.

Despite being durable, the two-time Gold Glove right fielder did not put up the best stats in 2016. His .269 batting average was the lowest in any season during his career. With that being said, his 89 RBI’s was the third highest total of his career and his highest since 2009 with the Orioles (101).

The 33-year-old left-handed hitter was a much better hitter in the second half last year. He had a .289 average with eight home runs and 42 RBI’s. Markakis’s 42 RBI’s were the second most on the entire Braves team during that span (Freddie Freeman – 57).

From a defensive perspective, Markakis is still one of the better right fielders in the league. Last season, he was second in the NL in defensive runs scored (ten) behind Jason Heyward of the Cubs (14). This stat is courtesy of Fangraphs.

While Markakis may not be the most talented player in the Braves outfield with the other two outfielders being Matt Kemp and Ender Inciarte, he is reliable. If Brian Snitker can get another 150+ games out of Markakis in 2017, he should still be a productive hitter.

3. Jay Bruce (NYM)

2016 stats: .250/.309/.556, 33 home runs, 99 RBI’s, 74 runs in 147 games

In 2016, Jay Bruce had more home runs than any other right field in the game of baseball. However, once he got traded from the Reds to the Mets at the deadline, his production dropped drastically.

With the Mets, Bruce hit .213 with eight home runs and 19 RBI. Six of those home runs ended up occurring in the month of September. Even from his time with the Reds, Bruce has always been a power hitter. He has hit 30+ home runs in four of the last six seasons and has made the All-Star team three times.

The home run production is great, but Bruce did also strike out 122 times last season. In fact, there are only two other right fielder in the NL who struck out more than him last year (Carlos Gonzalez and Giancarlo Stanton). This stat is courtesy of MLB.com.

Bruce’s production defensively isn’t great either. Last season, his -11 runs saved (according to Fangraphs) was the lowest of any right fielder in the National League.

The Mets chose to pick up Bruce’s $13 million option for this season and they haven’t found a way to trade him. That takes a spot away from Michael Conforto, who didn’t have a great second season in the big leagues.

Bruce, who will turn 30 in April, will be looking to bounce back with the Mets in 2017. One thing’s for sure, I could’ve put Bruce lower on this list, but his ability and consistency to hit the long ball keeps him at number three.

2. Giancarlo Stanton (MIA)

2016 stats: .240/.326/.489, 27 home runs, 74 RBI’s, 50 runs scored in 119 games

People forget that Stanton is only three years removed from finishing in second place in the National League MVP voting to Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. However, his 6.5 WAR in 2014 went down to 2.5 this past season.

Stanton is only 27, but he has battled numerous injuries over the last couple of seasons. On August 13, he went on the disabled list with a groin injury and missed a little less than a month of playing time.

While Stanton has missed playing time, he does have 20+ home runs in each of his first six seasons in the Major Leagues. With all that being said, Stanton doesn’t draw many walks. He has 84 combined walks in the last two seasons.

When you look at Stanton’s defensive numbers, his four runs saved (Fangraphs) was tied for third among all NL right fielders last season. But, he was also third among NL right fielders in most errors (four).

It has always been wondered with Stanton how many home runs he could hit if he wasn’t playing in a pitcher’s friendly ballpark. However, he did have 13 of his 27 home runs at Marlins Park last year.

2017 is a big year for the three-time All-Star. Not only is Barry Bonds no longer his hitting coach, but also the All-Star Game is in Miami, which will put more pressure on Stanton. Regardless of the high strikeout totals (129 as a right fielder – most in the NL last year), he is still one of the more feared power hitters in the game.

1. Bryce Harper (WSH)

2016 stats: .243/.373/.441, 24 home runs, 86 RBI’s, 84 runs scored in 147 games

After a MVP season in 2015, it seemed the sky was the limit for Harper. Then, he began the 2016 season with having nine home runs and 24 RBI’s in the first month of the season. However, after being put on base seven times in a game against the Cubs in May, the production slipped.

Earlier this week, his agent, Scott Boras, went on MLB Network and said that Harper did play with an injury issue last season, which could explain the dramatic drop off in his power numbers (one home run after August 31):

Boras says Harper “has the greatest young power I’ve ever seen”. Mentions Harper had bit of an uncomfortable issue he played thru #Nationals — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 8, 2017

Over the last two seasons, Harper has been patient at the plate and that has led to high on-base percentages (.460 in 2015 and .373 in 2016). He has walked 100+ times each of the last two seasons, including a league leading 124 in 2015.

Harper has been a National League All-Star in four of his five seasons in the league. When he’s healthy, he has proven to be one of the best hitters in baseball. The question going into 2017 is can he stay healthy and be the power threat in the lineup that the Washington Nationals need to achieve their ultimate goal.

From a defensive standpoint, Harper’s defensive runs saved total went down as well. After having six runs saved in 2015, it went down to -3 in 2016 (Fangraphs). Towards the end of the season, Harper was playing shallow at times in right field, which caused too many balls to go over his head.

Right now, I would expect Harper to bounce back in 2017 and look closer to the MVP player he was in 2015 than the struggles he had a season ago.

