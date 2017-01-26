Washington Redskins 2017 Mock Madness

A compilation from Redskins.com of various league experts’ predictions about what the Washington Redskins will do with the No. 17-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

EXPERT: Mel Kiper Jr.; ESPN (click here for full article; must have ESPN Insider access)

SELECTION: Malik Hooker, Safety, Ohio State

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 19, 2017

ANALYSIS: “Hooker was the best center-field-type safety I saw this season — he has incredible speed and range and was all over the field for the Buckeyes. He had seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Washington could also have a need at wide receiver, even after taking Josh Doctson in the first round last year. Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson are both free agents. Keep an eye on a pass-rusher here, too.”

EXPERT: Todd McShay; ESPN (click here for full article; must have ESPN Insider access)

SELECTION: JuJu Smith-Schuster; Wide Receiver, USC

DATE OF SELECTION: Dec. 13, 2016

ANALYSIS: “Watching Smith-Schuster’s tape, it’s clear that he loves the game and works hard. He’s not a burner by any stretch, but his good size (6-2, 220), ball skills and toughness will keep him in the first-round mix for teams with a need at the position, such as Washington, which could lose Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson to free agency.”

EXPERT: Daniel Jeremiah; NFL.com (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Solomon Thomas; Defensive Lineman, Stanford

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 19, 2017

ANALYSIS: “Thomas is a very dynamic interior pass rusher who I’d love to see line up next to Ryan Kerrigan in this defense. His motor never stops, and his performance against North Carolina and QB Mitch Trubisky in the Sun Bowl wowed NFL scouts.”

EXPERT: Dane Brugler; CBS Sports (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Malik McDowell; Defensive Lineman, Michigan State

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 19, 2017

ANALYSIS: “McDowell has an impressive blend of size, athleticism and power to be effective from multiple positions along the defensive line.”

EXPERT: Rob Rang; CBS Sports (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Zach Cunningham; Outside linebacker, Vanderbilt

PREVIOUS SELECTION: Solomon Thomas; Defensive Lineman, Stanford

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 25, 2017

ANALYSIS: “The Redskins surrendered an average of nearly 120 yards per game on the ground in 2016 and only three teams (the Chargers, Bills and 49ers) allowed more than their 19 rushing touchdowns. Cunningham, the SEC’s leading tackler in 2016 and a two-time first-team all-conference selection, possesses the speed and instincts to help shore up Washington’s run defense.

EXPERT: Chris Burke; Sports Illustrated (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Solomon Thomas; Defensive Lineman, Stanford

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 3, 2017

ANALYSIS: “Did you see the Sun Bowl? This dude already looked like an NFL veteran playing against overmatched college linemen. Thomas has the power to push through OTs off the edge, coupled with the quickness to slip past interior blockers. He’s a fit for all schemes and all downs. Exactly what Washington is missing up front.”

EXPERT: Walter Cherepinsky; WalterFootball (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Chris Wormley; Defensive Lineman, Michigan

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 17, 2017

ANALYSIS: “I want to give the Redskins a safety, inside linebacker or a five-technique, as they desperately need to upgrade the interior of their defense. One of the top players available happens to fill one of those positions. Chris Wormley is the sort of player the Redskins have coveted over the years; he has the size and experience that Washington prefers its prospects to have.”

EXPERT: Charlie Campbell; WalterFootball (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Malik McDowell; Defensive Lineman, Michigan State

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 13, 2017

PREVIOUS SELECTION(S):

–Jabrill Peppers; Safety, Michigan

ANALYSIS: “The Redskins could use young talent on the defensive line. Here’s a potential impact-making five-technique.

McDowell totaled 34 tackles with seven for a loss and just 1.5 sacks in 2016, but was very disruptive with pressure on the quarterback. He was a backup in 2014, but broke out in 2015. At times during that season, McDowell was the Spartans’ most disruptive defensive lineman. He totaled 41 tackles with 13 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick-six on the year.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has a lot of upside to develop. Teams love his skill set, but have concerns about his work ethic in the weight room and motor. They also feel that McDowell seemed to be protecting himself in his final games. Still, he would be a perfect fit as a five-technique in a 3-4 defense. Sources from multiple teams have McDowell as a high first-round talent and like him more than Arik Armstead and similarly to DeForest Buckner.“

EXPERT: Steve Palazzolo; ProFootballFocus (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Leonard Fournette; Running Back, LSU

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 18, 2017

ANALYSIS: “One of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, Fournette has the power and speed that turns heads, but the question marks in the pass game may make him more of a mid-round option. The Redskins will gladly take him here as they love to run downhill behind one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in the league. Fournette is just one year removed from leading the nation in rushing grade and missed tackles forced with 83, and if he’s back to his sophomore year form, the Washington offense has added yet another piece to one of the league’s best units.”

EXPERT: Dan Kadar; SB Nation (click here for full article)

SELECTION: Reuben Foster; Linebacker, Alabama

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 9, 2017

ANALYSIS: “Washington’s needs are straight up the middle on defense. Better talent on the defensive line will keep blockers off players like Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith . A good middle linebacker will do the same, and give the team a player who can stop the run. Wide receiver becomes a greater need if DeSean Jackson isn’t re-signed.”

EXPERT: Emily Kaplan; MMQB (click here for full article)

SELECTION: John Ross; Wide Receiver, Washington

DATE OF SELECTION: Jan. 4, 2017

ANALYSIS: “This makes so much sense that I almost feel silly doing it. There is a sense that free-agent-to-be DeSean Jackson has played his last down in Washington. Meanwhile, Ross’ skillset has been called Jackson-like by multiple scouts. I think Scot McCloughan probably wants to address defense in this draft, but if the shoe fits this well, just put it on.”

