Washington Redskins 7-Round Mock Draft: Post-Christmas Edition

The Washington Redskins are soon going to know their official position in the 2017 NFL Draft. Here is a look at some of the players they could target.

It is currently the holiday season, and there are a lot of gift exchanges going on. For NFL teams, some of the biggest gifts they receive every year come at the end of April. That is when the NFL Draft occurs, and teams get to select rookies to better their teams.

For the Washington Redskins, the 2017 NFL Draft is going to be hugely important. They are one good draft away from being a true Super Bowl contender, and they will have to add some impact players in April.

Though the Redskins are still alive in the postseason race, let’s have a little fun on the day after Christmas and take a look at a seven round mock for the team. If they can land some of these players, they will have a chance to make a deep playoff run in 2017.

Round 1, Pick 18 – LB/S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

It is no secret that the Washington Redskins need some help in the secondary and in the linebacker corps. The team is currently planning on moving linebacker Su’a Cravens to the safety position, and as a result, they will need to do a lot to upgrade the linebacker position. To do that, they could opt to add another hybrid player.

Jabrill Peppers is widely considered to be one of the best defensive players in the draft. In his three seasons at Michigan, Peppers has played the safety position quite a bit while working more at linebacker in his junior season. That said, for the NFL, Peppers looks like a better fit at the linebacker position. He simply is not a great player in coverage, and lacks the ball skills to play the safety position.

During his time at Michigan, the star has only ever recorded a single interception. Usually, safeties put up better numbers in college. He still has great instincts, but he is definitely a better fit a linebacker, where he will have to play less in coverage. He can still be capable in coverage, but not on every play.

For those wondering if Peppers would last to the 18th pick, the answer is that it is certainly possible. According to WalterFootball.com’s Walter Cherepinsky, teams are not as high on Peppers as the media and casual fans are. Because of this, he could be available in the teens, though 18 is pretty close to his floor.

Round 2, Pick 18 – DL Caleb Brantley, Florida

Caleb Brantley is a prospect that some are currently sleeping on. Though he has not put up huge numbers in college, he has been an impact defender and should be a quality lineman at the NFL level.

Over the past two years, Brantley has worked in various roles on the defensive front including the tackle and end positions. He only posted 4.5 sacks over his last two seasons, but part of that was a product of the role he played. At the NFL level, he looks like a 3-4 defensive end, and that would be a great fit with the Redskins.

If the Redskins were to draft him, Brantley would have a chance to start for the team right away. Brantley has a 6-foot-2, 314 pound frame that would allow him either to play the end position, or nose tackle. He would be a great fit at left end in place of Ricky Jean-Francois. If the Redskins brought back Ziggy Hood, then the defensive line would start to look stronger than it has for most of the season.

Brantley is definitely a high upside option at this point. He could be a late first round pick when it is ll said and done, so getting him in the mid-second round is fantastic.

Round 3, Pick 18 – S Justin Evans, Texas A&M

I mocked Justin Evans to the Redskins with their third round pick back in mid-November. Back then, this is what I had to say about him as a prospect.

Evans has been a terrific ballhawking safety for the Aggies during his senior season. He has four interceptions, two of which came in the season opener against UCLA and their stellar quarterback, Josh Rosen. Over the course of the season, Evans has showed great instincts as well, and has a career high five tackles for loss. The Redskins could utilize Evans at the free safety position and move their veterans into backup roles. The team could hold and open competition for the other safety position between DeAngelo Hall and David Bruton, and anyone else the team could try to bring in. Adding Evans would definitely be an upgrade for the team though.

Since that time, a lot has happened. David Bruton has been released while Su’a Cravens is in the process of moving to the safety position. Still, the team could use a true free safety and that is exactly what Evans projects to be. Evans’ presence would allow the team to start him alongside Cravens, Josh Norman, and Bashaud Breeland. In that case, Breeland would be the weakest link, but they could actually give some quality safety help.

Overall, it makes too much sense for the Redskins not to take Evans at this juncture. He is going to be one of the best players on the board and he fills a major need.

Round 4, Pick 5 – RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson

Over the past few weeks, the Redskins have had some issues running the ball. While Rob Kelley has done an admirable job carry the load, he should not really be a workhorse back. The team needs to add another running back to work into the rotation, and Wayne Gallman is an intriguing option.

Gallman has been one of the most productive runners in the nation in back to back seasons. Functioning as the workhorse for the Clemson offense, the strong runner has posted 2,516 yards and 28 touchdowns combined on the ground over the past two years. He has been a big part of Clemson’s rise to the national spotlight, and he has helped improve the play of Deshaun Watson.

For the Redskins, Gallman would offer a little something different than Kelley. Gallman is a much quicker and more explosive runner that would be a threat to take the ball to the house on every carry. Kelley could operate as the physical back while Gallman could be worked in as the playmaker back. It would just make sense to use him as a complement and keep Chris Thompson around for third down work.

The only concern with Gallman would be his durability. He missed some time with a concussion during his junior year, and saw a lot of carries in college. Still, the benefits outweight the risks here in the early fourth round.

Round 4, Pick 18 – DE/LB Harold Landry, Boston College

The Redskins could use some depth at the edge rusher position. While they have a trio of talented options at the position, they simply lack depth there. If they are looking to add some in the fourth round, Harold Landry could end up being an option they explore.

No player has done more in recent weeks to improve their draft stock than Landry. The Boston College product has put together a terrific junior season, totaling a whopping 15 sacks in 11 games. Over the past couple of seasons, he has posted 36.5 tackles for loss, but he really improved his production as a pass rusher in the past weeks.

If Landry enters the draft, he seems likely to be a third or fourth round pick. He has excellent size at 6-foot-3, and he has a nice 250 pound frame. He looks to be a great fit as a 3-4 edge rusher, and he could play a key role for the Redskins. Trent Murphy has emerged this season as a solid option, but Preston Smith has regressed. Landry gives them extra upside, and that would be a huge asset.

Of all the picks thus far, this would be the one with the biggest boom-or-bust potential. Landry could turn into a terrific player and possible starter. He also could be just a mediocre backup at best. Still, he is worth the risk at this point thanks to his pass rushing upside.

Round 5, Pick 12 – WR Stacy Coley, Miami

There is a good chance that Washington will lose DeSean Jackson in the offseason. If that happens, the team will need to replace him in their offense and to do that, they will need to add a speed option. They can accomplish that in the fifth round by adding Stacy Coley.

Coley was a four year player at the University of Miami, and he has been a speed threat for the team ever since he arrived. In his freshman season, Coley averaged 17.9 yards per reception and caught a whopping seven touchdown passes. He was able to burn opposing corners and looked like a potential early round.

Fast forward three years, and Coley still looks like a good prospect. However, he never reached a truly elite level as a receiver. He is no longer the one trick pony he was early in his career, but he does not look like a No. 1 option. He has great speed and did catch 58 passes as a senior. Coley just has limited potential for the NFL.

For the Redskins, Coley could come in and be their fourth receiver behind Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder, and Josh Doctson. He would be quality depth and could work in some packages as a deep threat. I like his potential to develop into a situational player, and I think the Redskins will too.

Round 6, Pick 18 – CB Des Lawrence, North Carolina

Though the Redskins addressed one of their secondary issues earlier in the draft, the team needs to look into adding some cornerback depth. Their players across from Josh Norman have been brutal over the course of the season, so they really need to add some high upside depth. Des Lawrence could give the team just that.

Lawrence has been a quality defender for the impressive North Carolina team. Working as a cornerback for the past couple of seasons, he has been able to log two picks and 21 pass defenses. He has been an all-around solid player in the ACC, and he figures to be a quality depth player at the NFL level.

Lawrence would bring the Redskins a solid, reliable option off the bench and could take over for the veteran Greg Toler. He would not play much as a depth player, but it would give him time to develop. He is a high floor guy that has a decent ceiling. The Redskins would be happy to have him on the roster.

Round 6, Pick 21 – DT Tanzel Smart, Tulane

The later rounds of the NFL Draft are all about finding players that have high upside. Tanzel Smart would qualify as one of them. A four year player at Tulane, Smart has demonstrated that he might have something that a lot of NFL teams are looking for right now: pass rushing skills.

Playing at defensive tackle, Smart has notched 5.5 sacks as a season. That is a pretty good number for a defensive lineman. Over the past three years, Smart has also recorded 39 tackles for loss, and has showed a knack for bursting into the backfield. Though he has been playing in the American Conference against lesser competition, there is a chance that the skills could transfer over.

The Redskins would be looking to utilize Smart in a depth role at either the end or nose tackle position. The major issue with using him would be his size. Smart has a 6-foot-1, 305 pound frame which is a bit small for an NFL defensive lineman. Still, if he can show a strong motor and quick hands, he could make a living as a backup end. At the worst, he is a potential practice squader who could serve as an undersized nose tackle in the future.

Round 7, Pick 18 – C Kyle Fuller, Baylor

It seems unlike that Kory Lichtensteiger will return to the Redskins in 2016. Free agent signee John Sullivan is set to hit the market again at the end of the season as well. Because of this, the Redskins could use some depth at center, and Kyle Fuller could be a good option.

Fuller has a 6-foot-5, 310 pound frame and has played center for the Baylor Bears over the last couple of years. He has not been the starter every game, but he has showed enough potential to possibly be a backup lineman.

At this point in the draft, Fuller looks like a practice squad guy at least. The Redskins will take him to shore up the offensive line and put together an overall pretty solid draft.

