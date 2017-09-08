Washington Redskins And Inova Sports Medicine Name High School Coach Of The Week

EASY TWEET: Congrats to Coach Tucker of @TDKnightsFB for being named the HS Coach of the Week presented by @InovaHealth!

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced today that Thomas Dale High School head football coach, Kevin Tucker, has been named the Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine for the week of Sept. 4. This past weekend, the Thomas Dale Knights advanced to 2-0 after beating rival L.C. Bird with a score of 36-6, making this the Knight’s first win against Bird since 2009.

As a graduate and former football player of Thomas Dale, Coach Tucker is no stranger to the school and local community. “Coach Tucker’s pride and loyalty are unparalleled,” said Athletic Director Steve Davies. “His community involvement runs deep with being a third generation student athlete at Thomas Dale, which dates back to the 1940s. Coach Tucker will help to make sure that all students receive the necessities to be successful on and off the field.”

Entering his seventh year as head coach, Tucker has made a commitment to ensure the health and safety of all players in the program. Tucker teaches fundamental tackling techniques, highlighting the importance of protecting the head at all times. In addition, Tucker was a huge proponent in starting a dinner program for student athletes at Thomas Dale High School, where they can receive meals during the week after practice.

Davies credits the success of Thomas Dale’s football program to the dependability and dedication that Coach Tucker has displayed over the years. “Coach Tucker exemplifies fairness, empathy and firmness,” Davies said. “Loyalty and bleeding ‘maroon and gray’ characterize Coach Tucker most of all.”

About Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine

The High School Coach of the Week program is a league-wide initiative designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities.

This season, in partnership with Inova Sports Medicine, the Redskins Charitable Foundation has convened a panel of local high school football media experts to provide nominations of deserving high school coaches for consideration and selection. Each coach chosen throughout the high school football season will receive a $2,000 donation from the Redskins Charitable Foundation to their football program and a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, Redskins President Bruce Allen and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams, as well as other giveaway items from the Redskins Charitable Foundation and Inova Sports Medicine.

For more information on the Redskins High School Coach of the Week program or the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, visit http://www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR or on Instagram @redskinsgiveback.