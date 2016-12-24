Washington Redskins: Bashaud Breeland Will Step Up in Final Weeks

The Washington Redskins playoff chances are on the ropes and players need to step up. Look for Bashaud Breeland to be one of those players.

When the year started, Bashaud Breeland was considered one of the best No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL. After a few bad weeks to start the season, though, fans of the Washington Redskins started to question him.

Despite his improving play, fans still seem to be weary of the third-year cornerback. Breeland has been extremely active lately. In Week 14, he looked like lockdown cover corner, and even threw in a sack (the first of his career). In Week 15, he blanketed Greg Olsen on many occasions, deflecting three passes on the night.

What those two games should tell you is that he’s already started to step up. The Redskins need their defense to play well if they want to win down the stretch in the regular season, and Breeland has gotten the message.

His physical style of play led to Breeland becoming a fan favorite in Washington. Even in practice, he shows that signature style.

However, a few bad games made the fans turn on him surprisingly fast. It was evident that his poor play early on and the anger from the fans were getting to him. With his confidence falling, it was easy to see why he might not have been playing his best football.

The good news for the Redskins is that his confidence seems to be back. At his best, Breeland looked like a legitimate No. 1 cornerback last season. With Josh Norman already on one side, a confident Breeland could create one of the best lockdown tandems in the NFL.

With Quinton Dunbar out for a least one week, Breeland’s role is going to be even bigger. That means there are fewer chances for a rest, so Breeland must bring his A-game. Luckily, he’s shown over the last few weeks that he’s ready to do just that.

Due to the importance of the two remaining games, every player is going to be under a microscope. It’s the perfect opportunity for Breeland to get back in the good graces of the Redskins fans, so expect him to do just that.

More from NFL Spin Zone

This article originally appeared on