Washington Redskins Hire Torrian Gray To Coach Secondary In 2017

The Washington Redskins continued to add to their defensive staff on Super Bowl weekend. Torrian Gray was hired to be the team’s new secondary coach.

While the Washington Redskins stayed internal with their hire of Greg Manusky as defensive coordinator, the team has added some outside talent. The latest vacancy the team addressed was in the secondary. The team hired Torrian Gray to coach their secondary in what was a solid move for the team.

Gray has a long history of working with defensive backs. In the college ranks, Gray has worked for four teams over the course of 15 years. He had a brief stint with the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2005, but his most notable work came with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

From 2006 to 2015, Gray was the secondary coach for the various staffs in Virginia Tech. Over the course of his time with the program, Gray has coached numerous terrific NFL players. He worked with Kam Chancellor and Brandon Flowers, two terrific defensive backs, and has helped to develop numerous other recruits. His excellent track record allowed him to land a job with the Florida Gators last season before ending up with the Redskins for this season.

Hiring Gray is a solid move by the Redskins. The team needs a strong coach to get the most out of a secondary that struggled aside from Josh Norman. Gray will provide them with that. Also, Gray has worked in the past with Kendall Fuller at Virginia Tech. The rookie flashed at times, but struggled with consistency. Perhaps reuniting with Gray will allow Fuller to improve and develop into a solid nickel back.

It also seems like Fuller is excited to work with Gray again, as he posted the following on Twitter.

T Gray!!!!!!!!! — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) February 4, 2017

If Gray can get the most out of Fuller, then he will be a terrific hire. He simply has a lot of upside and should be able to unlock the potential of the Redskins defensive backs.

