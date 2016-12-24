Washington Redskins Live Game Thread For Week 16 vs. Bears

The Washington Redskins are just minutes away from kickoff. Follow all of the actions and comment on the game here.

The Washington Redskins are in their most important game of the season. With a 7-6-1 record, the team will fall out of the playoff race with a loss against the Chicago Bears. The offense has to come ready to play at a high level, as that will be the only chance that they have to put together a quality performance.

The Redskins have had a terrific season on the offensive side of the football, but they need to make sure that things continue. In recent weeks, the Bears offense has been more competent, and this game has the makings of a shootout. If the Redskins can keep pace with the Bears, they will have a chance to win.

The most important aspect of this contest is the two teams’ performance on the ground. If the Bears significantly outdo the Redskins in the running game, they will have the advantage in this contest. The Redskins will look to establish themselves early and hope that their run defense can hold up.

With all of that said, enjoy game day Redskins fans! If you want to comment on the action, check out the section below to do so. Thanks to all, and go Redskins!

