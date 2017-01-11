Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at potential free agent targets for the Redskins this offseason.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay provides three positives for a potential Mike Pettine hire as defensive coordiantor.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Dustin Hopkins will study other kickers, but won’t overreact to a difficult second half of the season

— Keim adds that the Redskins’ best option at quarterback remains Kirk Cousins , but wonders about the potential of Deshaun Watson.

— Keim believes that the Redskins also have a good pair on the right side of the offensive line with Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses .

—The Washington Post’s Mike Jones answers fan questions about the defensive coordinator.

— The Washington Post’s Liz Clarke looks at seven ways Cousins’ conrtract situation could play out.

