Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/20

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler wonders how long is too long for the Redskins’ defensive coordinator search.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay sat down with A.J. Francis for a new #RedskinsTalk podcast to discuss playing with Jay Gruden and the defensive coordinator decision.

— ESPN’s John Keim comments on Mel Kiper’s recent mock draft, which has the Redskins taking safety Malik Hooker.

— Keim also gives more insight into the report that the Redskins interviewed Dennis Thurman for the defensive coordinator position.

—The Washington Post’s Liz Clarke reports that the Redskins interviewed John Pagano for the open defensive coordinator position.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion reviews the team’s cornerback position, which is set with starters but has question marks surrounding depth.

— The Post’s Mike Jones writes that three Redskins players will not be participating in the Pro Bowl now due to injuries.

— 2017 Mock Drafts: Malik Hooker To The Redskins

— 2016 Redskins Season In Review: Offensive Line



— Redskins Host Oath Of Duty Ceremony At FedExField

— Five Faves Of ’16: Vernon Davis Instagrams

A ball-hawking safety?#Redskins could look to take Malik Hooker with the No. 17 pick in the 2017 Draft: https://t.co/RJIq0YJBf1 pic.twitter.com/9oBAQyHDQu — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 19, 2017

From D.C. to Florida to Haiti: a look back at @Pierregarcon‘s charitable endeavors. : https://t.co/d1FiUIx6mc pic.twitter.com/PUzMyakxdF — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 19, 2017

