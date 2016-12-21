Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/21

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at some of the formulas for the Redskins to earn a playoff spot.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay says that it shouldn’t be expected that Jordan Reed will rest this weekend against the Bears.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins must get past a scrappy Bears squad to keep their playoff hopes alive.

— Keim also writes that Josh Norman wanted more action against his former team Monday night.

— The Washington Times’ Tommy Chalk writes about the production from wide receiver Pierre Garcon this season, both on and off the field.

—The Washington Post’s Mike Jones provides five observations from Redskins-Panthers.

— Jones also writes that the Redskins don’t have much time to figure out some soultions to their woes.

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

This is Brandon Scherff ‘s 1st #ProBowl selection. He is the first interior #Redskins lineman to be selected since G Tré Johnson in 1999. https://t.co/lVfc7Rv24D — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 21, 2016

Ryan Kerrigan is going to his second #ProBowl, his first was in 2012. He has 11.0 sacks on the season. https://t.co/lVfc7Rv24D — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 21, 2016

