Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/22

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler believes the Redskins should try to go run-heavy against Chicago this Saturday.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay reports on the team’s injury list following Wednesday’s closed walkthrough practice.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins must figure out the run game to better help the play-action pass.

— Keim also writes his five takeaways from Monday night’s loss and the struggles on defense.

— The Washington Times’ Tommy Chalk writes about the Pro Bowl season for Jordan Reed , which has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

—The Washington Post’s Mike Jones opens up his mailbag to answer reader questions.

—The Post’s Master Tesfatsion writes about Ty Nsekhe , who bought a Christmas present for the daughter of Philando Castile.

