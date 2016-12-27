Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at the Redskins’ recent history in win-and-in games.
— Tandler also writes that the Redskins received good news on Robert Kelley‘s knee.
— ESPN’s John Keim looks at how Colt McCoyprepares for each week despite not making a start the past two seasons.
— Also, if Su’a Cravens returns healthy this season then he could make his move to safety.
— As for Jordan Reed‘s health, the Redskins aren’t quite sure of his status yet.
—The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion says the Redskins are in great shape entering Week 17.
—The Washington Post’s Tom Boswell writes that regardless of a playoff berth, the Redskins have clearly improved.
Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:
— Redskins’ Path To A Potential Playoff Bid Clears Up Entering Week 17
— Compton Found His Biggest Fan On Christmas Morning
— Snap Counts: Redskins-Bears (2016 Regular Season, Week 16)
— With Chance To Play Offense, Brown Gets Big Touchdown
What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:
RT & you could win a $100 @StubHub gift card for @FedExField! #YourTicketOut pic.twitter.com/iVA8Sf1K10
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 26, 2016
RT to wish a happy birthday to #Redskins RG @bscherff68! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/EvWNb9A6Yw
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 26, 2016
Updated #Redskins playoff scenarios after Week 16 action: https://t.co/osBf4C65MY pic.twitter.com/oJVYzzONG6
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 27, 2016
Blocked kick: ✅
Sack: ✅
Big day for @PrestonSmith94: ✅
: https://t.co/RexhyoLhpQ pic.twitter.com/6vuTmX27TX
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 26, 2016
Then and now. Always #Redskins fans. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/s7tmha9aq5
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 26, 2016
A Look Around The League:
RT to win a hat signed by @gregolsen88!
We’ll DM a random winner by 8PM #OlsenWPMOYChallenge#OlsenWPMOYChallenge#OlsenWPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/TrRox8cCtE
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2016
#DetroitvsEverybody https://t.co/BQ5zst70iJ
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 27, 2016
We’re playoff bound! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/kApwNLyikL
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 26, 2016