Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/28

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at whether the Giants will play to win vs. the Redskins on Sunday.

— Tandler also writes that the Redskins are back in the driver’s seat and mostly able to take control of their playoff destiny.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins aren’t sure about which kind of team they will see in the Giants on Sunday.

— Keim also explains that the offensive line has been the best development of the season, and that Kirk Cousins needs to keep using his legs.

— The Washington Times’ Tommy Chalk writes that depending on the status of Donte Whitner Sr. , Su’a Cravens could finally see time at safety.

—The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion sizes up the New York Giants for Sunday’s matchup.

—The Washington Post’s Rick Snider believes that a playoff berth could secure Kirk Cousins’ future with the team.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— Power Rankings Roundup: 12/27

— #HailMail: 2016 Giants Week



— Since Turning 30, DeSean Jackson Has Given Redskins Big Results

— Faces Of The Redskins: Week 16



What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Su’a to safety? Your wish may be coming true. : https://t.co/VoC2MTFe4h pic.twitter.com/a3EkZf6V0U — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 27, 2016

A Look Around The League: