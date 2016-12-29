Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins don’t care if the Giants play starters or backups.

— Tandler also writes head coach Jay Gruden doesn’t believe DeSean Jackson has lost a step on the field since turning 30.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the Redskins want the Giants’ “best shot” when it comes to this Sunday.

— Keim also writes that cornerback Josh Norman is expecting to have a quiet rematch with wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.

— The Washington Times’ Tommy Chalk writes that even with a victory on Sunday, the Redskins are still at the mercy of Green Bay and Detroit’s final result.

—The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion reports on the free agents to be on the Redskins roster and their mentality this week as they face potentially their last game with the team.

—The Washington Post’s Mike Jones writes that Redskins players are all on the same page when it comes to how they approach Sunday’s game.



Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins ‘ Giants Week Presser

— PHOTOS: Giants Week Practice, Dec. 28



— Redskins Signs J. Evans, Place D. Whitner On Injured Reserve

— Throwback Thursday: Moseley Kicks His Way Into The Record Books



What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

“This is my dream…to be out there is me living it.” Lynden Trail goes from UPS to practice squad to 1st NFL game: https://t.co/vCLfCSJ1Zs pic.twitter.com/9lWQPNcpBX — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 28, 2016

A Look Around The League: