Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/23

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler speculates more about the possible reunion of Kirk Cousins and Kyle Shannahan, who is in line to get the 49ers head coaching position.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay analyzes the sixth best play of the year in their countdown, featuring Pierre Garçon ‘s 70-yard catch.

— ESPN’s John Keim believes that fixing the defensive line will be a priority for the Redskins this offseason.

— Keim also reported earlier this weekend that linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will undergo surgery on his elbow and faces a two-month recovery window.

— The Washington Post’s Mike Jones gives out a review of the running backs and tight ends from the 2016 season.

— Jones also writes that Gus Bradley spurned the Redskins by taking the job as the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator.

“I would love to stay here.” Set to hit free agency, DE Chris Baker wants to return to #Redskins: https://t.co/QlkaZuDIkz pic.twitter.com/rlsMDcLf2Q — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 22, 2017

#ICYMI: #Redskins will roll over just more than $15 million in cap space from 2016 to 2017. : https://t.co/UMjBrVrUag pic.twitter.com/Z7bA6aiZfn — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 22, 2017

