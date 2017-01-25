Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/25

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler takes a look at five Redskins who will provide salary cap bargains this season.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay writes that head coach Jay Gruden voiced his confidence that K. Cousins will return to the Redskins this year.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Bruce Allen is also adament that Cousins will be back with the Redskins.

— Keim also writes about Tony Dungy influencing Greg Manusky’s decision to coach football.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion gives you 10 players to keep an eye on at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

— The Post’s Mike Jones opens his mailbag to talk about Cousins’ situation and looks more in depth at the Greg Manusky hiring.

— Jones also writes that Gruden believes Manusky will will get the Redskins to play a little harder this season.

Check Out What’s On Redskins.com:

— Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden At The Senior Bowl

— Kevin O’Connell Has Always Had A Coach’s Perspective



— Chris Doleman Believes Joe Jacoby Belongs In The Hall Of Fame

— Despite Never PLaying, Sudfeld Made His Rookie Year Productive

What’s Trending In @Redskins Nation:

“We totally anticipate Kirk coming back to the Washington #Redskins More from Jay Gruden at the @seniorbowl: https://t.co/oTyONyWwU0 pic.twitter.com/JhoKNZ5ra4 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 24, 2017

A Look Around The League:

A few of our favorite : #OneMore pic.twitter.com/nMSf7VIBLd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2017