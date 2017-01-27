Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— In his “Daily Need To Know,” CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler hands out general manager Scot McCloughan’s five best player acquisitions since starting his tenure two years ago.

— Tandler also writes that Kirk Cousins , despite wanting a long-term contract, would also be fine with another year playing on the franchise tag.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay caught up with Brian McNally on the Redskins Talk podcast to discuss the latest on Cousins and the Senior Bowl.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that Cousins doesn’t need to have any fear about potentially playing under the franchise tag for two consecutive seasons.

— Keim also breaks down all the key offseason dates, including the deadlines for the franchise tag.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion caught up with Cousins at the Pro Bowl and the quarterback praised Sean McVay for his new job as head coach with Los Angeles Rams.

— The Post’s Mark Bullock breaks down the case for the Redskins to give Cousins a long-term contract.

— Jones also writes that wide receiver Josh Doctson ‘s recovery continues at a slow pace.

