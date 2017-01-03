Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay looks at the talent and leadership of the Redskins’ two wide receivers set to become free agents.

— CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler provides one-liners for the player on the Redskins’ offensive unit.

— ESPN’s John Keim looks at some of the free agent decisions the Redskins have to make in the coming months.

— Keim also writes that safety DeAngelo Hall would like to return for the 2017 season.

—The Washington Post’s Mike Jones looks at five questions facing the Redskins this offseason.

— Jones also spoke with Josh Doctson , who is confident he’ll rebound in 2017.

— Albert Breer of TheMMQB is reporting that Sean McVay will interview with the Los Angeles Rams this week for their vacant head coach position.



2016 #Redskins (403.4) became the 1st team in franchise history to average 400 yards per game.

