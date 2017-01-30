Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/30

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

— In his “Daily Need To Know,” CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler looks at the salary cap situation with the interior offensive linemen.

— Tandler also writes that Kirk Cousins , despite wanting a long-term contract, would also be fine with another year playing on the franchise tag.

— CSN’s J.P. Finlay caught up with Brian McNally on the Redskins Talk podcast to discuss the latest on Cousins and the Senior Bowl.

— ESPN’s John Keim writes that the play calling will change some this season with new coordinators.

— Keim also breaks down all the key offseason dates, including the deadlines for the franchise tag.

— The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion looks at Cousins resuming his offseason routine following the completion of his first Pro Bowl.

— Jones also writes that wide receiver Josh Doctson ‘s recovery continues at a slow pace.

